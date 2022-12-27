Iran footballing star Ali Daei has said that Iranian authorities rerouted a flight carrying his family to stop them from leaving the country. They were supposed to join the 53-year-old on holiday in Dubai. However, the flight from Tehran was compelled to land on Iran’s Kish Island and Daei’s family were taken off the plane. Iranian state media accused Daei and his family of backing anti-government protests currently ongoing in Iran. Daei is a household name in the country and has been a vocal supporter of the demonstrations. He captained Iran’s football team and scored 109 goals for them.