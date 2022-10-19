Showing Now | News
Iranian climber apologises for not wearing hijab
An Iranian climber who competed in South Korea without wearing her headscarf as posted an apology for doing so on her Instagram. The note was posted Elnaz Rekabi's Instagram account in writing. Women are required by Iranian law to wear hijabs.
