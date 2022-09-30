Showing Now | News
‘Lives will be lost’ - mum’s fears over soaring energy costs
The mum of a disabled man living in Northern Ireland says “there’s going to be a lot of lives lost” over the rising cost of energy.
Caroline Wheeler - whose son Lee Martin relies on medical equipment to keep him alive - says “everything in Lee’s life is electric and his life depends on getting a source of power”.
