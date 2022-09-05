Showing Now | News
Liz Truss resigns: a timeline of the latest Prime Minister to leave No 10
Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister after just 44 days in office.
NationalWorld's Imogen Howse takes a look at where Truss' political career began and how she became leader of the country.
