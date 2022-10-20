For the curious.
2 hours ago

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 44 days

Liz Truss has today resigned as Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland after just 44 days in office. The Conservative leader made the announcement this afternoon in a statement delivered outside Number 10.

