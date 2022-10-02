Register
NationalWorld Team | 4 hours ago

Liz Truss: ‘we could have laid the ground better’ on tax cuts

The Prime Minister says she has "learned" from the events of the last week after the cost of government borrowing spiked following the mini-budget.

Appearing on the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show, Liz Truss said: “I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.

“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”

Follow the latest on our live blog.

