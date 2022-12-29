Police used thermal imaging cameras to track down and capture a rampaging llama - but not before it gave officers a right run around.Cops in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, were called out to the 'llama drama' after reports came in of an errant camelid roaming around a resdiential area. Officers, accompanied by Animal Protection police, tracked down the animal - but not without a chase. Video shows the animal in a wooded area using thermal imaging cameras, as well as body cameras worn by the officers. The officers gave chase and, after finally catching the surprisingly nimble llama, loaded into a large vehicle to be transported to an animal shelter.