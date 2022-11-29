Money Saving Expert chair and financial journalist Martin Lewis is answering questions from MPs on the Digitial, Culture, Media and Sport committee today (Tuesday, November 29). In this exchange, he weighs in on the trustworthiness and honesty of politicians. Lewis also shares his opinion on the structure and viability of Westminster’s adversarial political system. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more videos like this as well as all the latest news and analysis of the day’s top stories.