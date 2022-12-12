Meet the 81-year-old bodybuilder who still competes and eats six meals a day - despite having had a triple heart bypass. Great-grandad-two Ted Clifton first started lifting weights aged 16 to bulk up for playing football. But he soon found it more interesting than team sports and began dedicating his time to working out. Ted, who was born in Newcastle, built DIY gyms on five oil rigs he worked on in the 60s, before health and safety was introduced. He was downing a dozen raw eggs mixed with sherry for breakfast, followed by eight pints of milk and gorging on pork.