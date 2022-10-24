For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Meet the first baby bison to be born in the UK for 6,000 years

This bison is the first of its kind to be born on the British Isles is around six thousand years. The baby bison is part of the UK's rewilding project, one of the country's main ways of tackling climate change. The baby was actually born in September, but news of the birth was kept quiet out of respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

