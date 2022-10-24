Showing Now | News
Meet the first baby bison to be born in the UK for 6,000 years
This bison is the first of its kind to be born on the British Isles is around six thousand years. The baby bison is part of the UK's rewilding project, one of the country's main ways of tackling climate change. The baby was actually born in September, but news of the birth was kept quiet out of respect for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Up Next
04:30
Mum tells son he won’t get any Christmas presents due to cost of living crisis
00:45
Thieves used sledge hammers to rob a jewellery store
03:05
‘We’re a laughing stock’ - public reaction as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns
04:12
Liz Truss resigns: a timeline of the latest Prime Minister to leave No 10
02:08
Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?
02:24
Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods
02:49
Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?
03:05
Cost of living: Ten easy to reduce your monthly spend
24:27
Rugby League World Cup 2021 Podcast - Episode One
01:21
Qatar 2022 Stadium Fact File
03:44
‘Worrying’ - fan fears as Spurs bid to bounce back against Newcastle on Super Sunday
08:10
‘Different to men’s game’ - Hawa Cissoko’s punch reaction | Women’s Super League Show
07:02
How pivotal will Ella Toone be for Manchester United’s season? | Women’s Super League Show
08:30
Should Arsenal be worried by their Reading performance? | Women’s Super League Show
12:00
Who were the best team to not win the World Cup? | Box to Box Podcast
06:52
‘Not thinking about fans’, ‘a resistance to change’ - EFL TV deal that could end Saturday 3pm blackout debated
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
49:21
Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room
23:31
Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam
41:02
Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
02:19
The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box
31:30
The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic
01:00
Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream
11:36
Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England
12:10
Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans give their verdict on a winter tournament | Box to Box Football Show
12:35
Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box-to-Box Podcast
02:56