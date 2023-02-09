This audio reveals the moment disgraced ex-MP Jared O'Mara was reported by his own "chief of staff" for submitting fake expense claims to fund his cocaine the 98 second clip, Gareth Arnold, 30, tells a 999 call handler the ex-Labour MP had made fraudulent claims to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).When asked what proof he had that O'Mara was submitting false claims of tens of thousands of pounds, Arnold says: "I'm the person that inputs his claims for him." O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was yesterday (Wed) found guilty of six counts of fraud and cleared of two counts by a jury.