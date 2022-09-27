Showing Now | News
Mortgage payments surge: All you need to know about interest rates
Homeowners across the UK are facing rising mortgage bills following the interest rate increase.
The Bank of England has announced that interest rates have risen from 1.75% to 2.25%, the highest base rate since November 2008 when the global financial crisis was at its peak. It also warned that the UK may already be in the midst of a recession.
