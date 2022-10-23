Showing Now | News
Mum tells son he won’t get any Christmas presents due to cost of living crisis
A heartbroken mum has been forced to tell her 10-year-old son he won’t be getting any Christmas presents this year - after being financially crippled by the cost of living crisis.
Christine Borton, 48, was left devastated at having to inform her young son Dayjanta Samuels not to expect any gifts on Christmas Day as she can’t afford it.
And even more sadly, she says Dayjanta ‘already knew’ and ‘wasn’t surprised’ that would be the case due to the family’s ‘desperate’ financial situation.
The single mum-of-three has been struggling to pay the bills since she was left unemployed due to medial reasons and lost her job as a support worker last year.
She has been forced to survive on food banks and universal credit monthly handouts since April - but says it doesn’t even cover her monthly bills.
