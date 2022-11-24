The Trussell Trust report almost 1.3m emergency parcels have been provided to people experiencing hunger in the past six months as the cost of living crisis grips millions across the UK.

It comes as the cost of living emergency drives a 'tsunami of need' to food banks.

Mum Lowri is struggling financially at the moment and is concerned her situation is set to worsen. She tells her story on camera.

NationalWorld.com and sister sites across our portfolio have launched a campaign to support the Trussell Trust food bank campaign.