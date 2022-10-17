The new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced that universal help with energy bills will only last until April, in a huge shake up of Liz Truss’ economic policies.

He gave a public speech from 11am and will address the House of Commons at 3.30pm. All of Truss’ 1p cuts to tax rates were scrapped, and Hunt announced the full energy price guarantee would only last until April. The Chancellor said there would then be a review to target support.