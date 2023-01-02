The New Year Honours List 2023 marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK. Recipients in the New Year Honours List have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all parts of the UK for theirwork inareas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work. And after their success in the summer key members of the England Lionesses football team are honoured. Squad captain Leah Williamson receives an OBE, while star player Lucy Bronze, golden boot Beth Mead, and England women's top international goal scorer Ellen White are all awarded MBEs.