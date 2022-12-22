Thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services are taking strike action today in England and Wales. The GMB, Unison and Unite are coordinating industrial action across after accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise. The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales will strike. Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will also walk out on 28 December.