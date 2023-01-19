Nurses from more than fifty five NHS Trusts across the country have started further strike action - as the Prime Minister faced calls in commons to fix our broken public services. The industrial action follows similar walkouts seen in December, and ongoing across other sectors, as anti-strike legislation is debated by MPs. The ongoing strikes among health workers has seen action taken on separate days. However, February 6 could mark the first time industrial action has been taken by more than one group of workers in the NHS.