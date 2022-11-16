PMQs Highlights: Angela Raynor leads charge in PMQs against Dominic Raab

The PM and Leader of the Opposition weren't involved in Prime Minister's Questions this week. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently visiting the G20 in Indonesia and is out of the country. Labour Leader Keir Starmer was also not participating. Deputy prime minister Domnic Raab answered questions whilst deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner led the opposition. Mr Raab has been in the news for the wrong reasons this week over bullying allegations. Two formal complaints relating to bullying have now been made against Mr Raab. The deputy PM has requested an investigation into himself following the complaints.