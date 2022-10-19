For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | 4 hours ago

PMQs in FULL - Liz Truss faces MPs after chaotic week

British Prime Minister Liz Truss goes head-to-head with Labour Leader Kier Starmer after a turbulent week that saw her chancellor resign and the replacement do major u-turns on almost all of Truss’ key policies.

24:12

Black History Month: Is the UK truly supporting people?

18:43

Which city has the best native food dish? | Bragging Rights

00:48

Iranian climber apologises for not wearing hijab

01:51

Grim faces as cabinet leaves crisis meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss

National World Explainers

02:08

Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?

02:24

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods

02:49

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?

03:05

Cost of living: Ten easy to reduce your monthly spend

01:00

Pets: What your favourite dog breed says about your personality

04:23

Crimea’s Kerch Bridge: what’s its significance to the war in Ukraine?

02:24

World Mental Health Day 2022: Don’t ignore fatigue

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

Football and Sport

12:00

Who were the best team to not win the World Cup? | Box to Box Podcast

06:52

‘Not thinking about fans’, ‘a resistance to change’ - EFL TV deal that could end Saturday 3pm blackout debated

06:32

Fans rate the best World Cup kit ever | Box to Box football fan show

09:10

How are England set for the FIFA Women’s World Cup? | Women’s League Super Show

08:49

England v USA: Reaction to England’s win over world champs | Women’s League Super Show

01:29

Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: How does the group stages work and who’s in it?

03:05

Rugby League World Cup 2022: fan guide to Newcastle ahead of England’s opening match

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box-to-Box Podcast

TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony