Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another round of PMQs today in what will be just his third since becoming PM.

The PM will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs for what is sure to be a lively exchange across the benches.

Potential issues to be debated include the continuing migrant crisis and Home Secrtary Suella Braverman’s handling of it, the resignation of Gavin Williamson MP from Sunak’s cabinet and the cost-of-living crisis.