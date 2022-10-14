For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 7 hours ago

Politics: Prime Minister Liz Truss U-turns on corporation tax change after Kwasi Kwarteng axed

Liz Truss held an impromtu press conference after sacking Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Truss announced plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of her mini-budget.

The new Prime Minister hopes this will reassure the markets, although the pound plummeted after the announcement the Chancellor was sacked.

Up Next

01:24

Former Bank of England boss predicts Government U-turn on tax cuts

00:16

King Charles to PM Lis Truss: ‘Back again? Dear, oh dear.’

00:55

Low water levels spark shortage fears

01:15

Dad lets son play on live train tracks

National World Explainers

02:24

Will Russia use nuclear weapons? Expert breaks down likelihood of Putin turning to dangerous methods

02:49

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Deal and social media lawsuit explained - will he be forced to buy Twitter?

03:05

Cost of living: Ten easy to reduce your monthly spend

01:00

Pets: What your favourite dog breed says about your personality

More National World Explainers

04:23

Crimea’s Kerch Bridge: what’s its significance to the war in Ukraine?

02:24

World Mental Health Day 2022: Don’t ignore fatigue

01:23

Black History Month UK 2022: what is it about and what theme is it this year?

03:05

Energy bills: how to save money and what to do if you’re struggling to pay

Football and Sport

03:05

Rugby League World Cup 2022: fan guide to Newcastle ahead of England’s opening match

12:35

Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box-to-Box Podcast

07:42

RLWC 2022: Who will win? | Rugby League World Cup Show

07:35

RLWC 2022: Evaluating England’s chances | Rugby League World Cup Show

More Football and Sport

06:52

Arsenal title hopes rated: can the Gunners win the Premier League? | Football Talk

11:56

Who scored the best World Cup goal ever? | Box to Box football fan show

01:57

West Brom sack Steve Bruce: what’s next for the Baggies?

05:22

Will Arsenal escape Group C of the UEFA Women’s Champions League? | Women’s Super League Show

TV and Culture

01:00

What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam

41:02

Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

01:00

What’s on at the cinema this week: Mrs Harris Goes To Paris and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

02:19

The Bear on Disney + and Doctor Who: what to watch and stream in October | On The Box

More TV and Culture

31:30

The Retaliators review and The Dark Knight Cineworld 4DX | (Not) Everyone’s a Film Critic

01:00

Cinema guide: Don’t Worry Darling, Smile and Moonage Daydream

03:23

Rings of Power, Andor and This England: what to watch in September | On The Box

16:14

Nadia on Indian Matchmaking season two: ‘Women were treated differently to men’ on Netflix show

Podcasts

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

49:21

Learn how breathing can help change your life | The Reset Room

23:31

Women’s safety - has anything changed since Sarah Everard? | Uncovered

More Podcasts

39:45

The Body on Seaham Beach - part two | Testimony

35:01

The Body on Seaham Beach - part one | Testimony