Prince Harry is the younger brother of Prince William and the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. He has taken part in two deployments in Afghanistan in the British armed forces and founded the Invictus Games for injured soldiers with life-changing injuries. He met the American actress Meghan Markle in 2016, became engaged to her in 2017, they married in 2018 and welcomed a son, Archie, in 2019. They relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping away from royal duties.