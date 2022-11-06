Showing Now | News
Protester pleads for his 8-year-old nephew held in Manston migrant centre
A demontration has taken place in support of the refugees held at Manston asylum processing centre in Kent.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has come under fire over the conditions migrants are being forced to live in.
Up Next
01:00
Global warming: why the global temperature should be 1.5 degrees Celsius
12:18
Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you
11:06
‘Cabinet churn’ - the latest reshuffle at the Government’s top table explained
17:59
Striking Britain: analysis of the strikes disrupting the country
11:02
COP27: the importance of climate change summit explained
03:05
Bonfire Night: tips on how to keep your pets safe and calm when fireworks go off
01:00
Clocks go back: the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time explained
02:08
Will Ukraine Join NATO after fast-tracking its application to the defence alliance?
03:40
Champions League Round of 16 draw: reaction as English sides learn their opponents
02:31
Does Erling Haaland hold the key to Man City’s quest for Champions League glory?
11:03
What does future hold for benched Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema? | Women’s Super League Show
09:30
Are Women’s Super League facilities good enough? | Women’s Super League Show
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
03:01
Unbeaten since the derby: Erik ten Hag influence starting to shine for Man Utd
06:36
Champions League: which English club has the best chance of winning? | Football Talk
08:42
Jurgen Klopp: is he under pressure as Liverpool boss? | Football Talk
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:00
What’s on at the cinema: The Woman King, Amsterdam and Black Adam
41:02
Don’t Worry Darling, Jeffrey Dahmer reaction and films that give you the fear | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:05
Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
03:05
How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
06:07
FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?
10:17
FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?
03:05
Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict
04:33
Are England scraping the bottom of the barrel with their 55-man World Cup squad?
01:49
‘Most in-form’ - Man Utd star plays his way into England World Cup 2022 thinking
12:35
Which England fringe players should go to the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
11:36