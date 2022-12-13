Showing Now | News
Watch: Rail strikes 2022 - Mick Lynch ‘optimistic’ deal can be reached in weeks ahead
Mick Lynch, Leader of the RMT Union, explains why there are continued train strikes in an interview with LondonWorld.com video journalist Claudia Marquis.
Industrial action will be taking place on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December and on the 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.
More than 40,000 workers will walk out over the 48 hour periods, with Network Rail and 14 train operators including Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and South Western Railway being impacted.
Passengers have been advised to use the railway only if travel is absolutely necessary. Onward impact is expected both before and after the strike, with some services running on a limited timetable.
Up Next
01:05
Video: Distraught mourners pay tribute to three young boys who died after plunging into frozen lake
02:04
Watch: Drink drive collision victim PC Stephen Wales speaks about his horrific ordeal
01:22
Video: Stunning drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming off British waters
03:05
Video: I’m A Celebrity 2022 - Does Matt Hancock still have a career in politics?
03:05
Watch: Savvy shopping this Christmas - Alice Beer with advice on keeping spending in check
03:05
Video: Royal Christmas Broadcast - What can we expect from King Charles III’s first Christmas message?
01:00
Watch: China protests - Covid-19 policy and the situation explained
03:05
Video: The Christmas Dinner: How much more expensive are these 11 festive lunch favourites?
03:05
Video: Should Yorkshire pudding be part of a traditional Christmas turkey dinner?
08:25
Video: Nurses’ strike explained - All the key questions answered
03:05
Video: Housing market outlook 2023 - Will house prices go up or down? Is now a good time to buy?
06:00
‘Cooking and living on benefits’: Savvy mum’s YouTube channel teaches how to eat well on a budget
01:44
Video: Who to watch at the World Darts Championship 2022
16:39
Video: How much does women’s football owe to Jill Scott? | Women’s Super League Show
04:55
Video: The one reason that could give Liverpool’s rivals the edge in Jude Bellingham transfer tussle
02:40
FIFA World Cup 2022: the things you can’t do in Qatar
24:27
Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?
16:41
Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate
03:15
Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
03:02
Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44
Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama
27:43
What’s next for England and boss Gareth Southgate after World Cup 2022 heartbreak?
03:05
Video: What life is really like in Qatar covering the World Cup - Rahman’s diary
22:40
Video: England’s World Cup group stage verdict and Wales fan reaction | Football Talk special
13:23