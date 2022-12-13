Mick Lynch, Leader of the RMT Union, explains why there are continued train strikes in an interview with LondonWorld.com video journalist Claudia Marquis.

Industrial action will be taking place on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December and on the 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

More than 40,000 workers will walk out over the 48 hour periods, with Network Rail and 14 train operators including Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and South Western Railway being impacted.

Passengers have been advised to use the railway only if travel is absolutely necessary. Onward impact is expected both before and after the strike, with some services running on a limited timetable.