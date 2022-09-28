Showing Now | News
Sir Keir Starmer calls for PM to ‘recall Parliament and reverse budget immediately’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for Parliament to be recalled “immediately”, claiming the government has “lost control of the economy”.
But Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her mini-budget from last week, despite the tax-cutting measures sending the UK market into turmoil. She told BBC Radio Leeds: “We had to take decisive action."
