For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 21 minutes ago

Video: Riots takeover parts of Amsterdam after Morocco’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium

Riots and unrest have taken over parts of Amsterdam in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium in the World Cup. In this video, chaos ensues on the streets of the Dutch capital city . Elsewhere in Europe, riots also broke out in the Belgian capital city, Brussels, following Morcco’s defeat of Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for all the latest news and analysis of the day’s top stories.

Up Next

00:48

Video: Thug driver is rammed by a police car while fleeing on foot after high-speed chase

03:05

Video: Ultimate Christmas shopping guide - 8 top tips from a retail expert to bag a festive bargain

03:05

Tips on how to keep yourself and others safe on a night out

03:05

Changing shopping habits: the ‘forgotten’ foods people are buying to help cut down on bills

National World Explainers

12:18

Interest rates Q&A: the rise explained and how it impacts you

01:00

Boardmasters 2023: how to get a ticket, line up with Liam Gallagher and key dates explained

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

More National World Explainers

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

01:50

What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained

08:22

Video: What’s going on with Twitter? Latest on Elon Musk’s takeover explained

03:05

Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained

Football and Sport

24:27

Video: What does Beth Mead’s injury mean for England? | Would Leah Williamson have worn the One Love armband?

16:41

Video: ‘Brave’ England v Iran World Cup team selection rewarded and One Love rainbow armband debate

03:15

Video: ‘Mixed feelings’ - Giovanni van Bronckhorst Rangers exit explained as reason for poor form given

16:56

Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed

More Football and Sport

13:21

Watch: what impact are increased Women’s Super League attendances having on the game? | WSL Football Show

02:29

Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan

03:48

Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed

03:33

Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals

TV and Culture

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

03:02

Moment Boy George was greeted by his classic hit Karma Chameleon after I’m a Celeb exit

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

More TV and Culture

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

Podcasts

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

28:33

Screen Babble: crime, kitchens, dramedies and old favourites | episode 2

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie | Scran

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

More Podcasts

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

00:00

Live each weekday: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 daily show

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict

03:05

Video: Fans deliver England v USA verdict as stadium problems revealed

01:45

Video: Rahman Osman’s diary - behind the scenes of England’s media bubble in Qatar

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

02:20

Video exclusive: Ex-Man Utd star Diego Forlan gives his verdict on England’s win over Iran

01:21

Video: ‘Very impressive’ - Rahman Osman’s reaction as England beat Iran in World Cup 2022 opener

01:05

Video: Rahman Osman meets England fans in Qatar ahead of the World Cup opener against Iran

14:06

Watch: Battle of the Joes - take our big FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quiz