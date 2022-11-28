Riots and unrest have taken over parts of Amsterdam in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 defeat of Belgium in the World Cup. In this video, chaos ensues on the streets of the Dutch capital city . Elsewhere in Europe, riots also broke out in the Belgian capital city, Brussels, following Morcco’s defeat of Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for all the latest news and analysis of the day’s top stories.