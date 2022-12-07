Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives an update on Strep A infections and the NHS’ stock of antibiotics at PMQs. Strep A, which refers to Group A Streptococcus (GAS), is the name given to a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin. It usually causes mild illnesses such as a sore throat, but can cause other infections such as pneumonia and scarlet fever. But what is scarlet fever and what are the symptoms to look out for? Here’s what you need to know.