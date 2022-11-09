A recap of PMQs where PM Rishi Sunak faced questions over the resignation of Cabinet Minister Sir Gavin Williamson.

Sunak insisted he was unaware of “any of the specific concerns” related to Williamson’s tenure as defence secretary and chief whip after his resignation over bullying claims.

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday he “obviously” regrets bringing his ally back into the Cabinet as he faces questions over his judgment and what he knew at the time of the appointment.

The former Cabinet minister resigned last night amid an investigation into bullying claims, after Williamson is said to have sent offensive text messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton.