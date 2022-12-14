The UK government has agreed a new deal with Albania to return all Albanian asylum seekers. Albania, the UK and other EU countries say Albania is a safe place to live and those seeking asylum have no grounds to be settled. This comes among other government policies, such as unifying police and public units to combat channel crossings and tightening thresholds for modern slavery requirements. The Prime Minister also promised to deal with the UK’s backlog of asylum seeker claims by the end of next year.