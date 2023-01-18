Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson faced Members of Parliament yesterday at a select committee hearing about the postal service’s pay dispute. There are no further strike dates currently confirmed for 2023, but the dispute shows little sign of reaching a conclusion. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has warned “further action will take place in 2023”. Royal Mail, however, urged the CWU to “seriously consider” its latest offer to help “bring the company back to profitability.” The company tabled its “best and final” offer to workers in late November.