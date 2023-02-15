For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Watch: S Club 7 are back - Here is all you need to know and where to get tickets

S Club 7, known for hits such as "Reach" and "Don't Stop Movin'", will reunite all seven original members for an 11-date tour of the UK and Ireland in October. The group previously disbanded in 2003 but reunited briefly in 2014 for the BBC Children In Need appeal. The members have pursued separate careers in music, TV, and theatre. Rachel Stevens launched a solo music career and competed on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing On Ice, while Hannah Spearritt pursued a TV acting career.

The 11 date reunion tour to celebrate 25 years since formation will start in Liverpool on 13 October before continuing to cities including Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester. The O2 Arena in London will be the last stop on 28 October. The band has acknowledged that music and friendship have always been at the core of everything they've done and they hope to bring the S Club party back to their fans.

