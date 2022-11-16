Scottish political expert talks Indyref2

The Scottish government wants to hold a referendum on Independence in October 2023 but the British government in Westminster has said that won't happen. Currently, both Westminster and Holyrood are making representations to the UK Supreme Court on whether Scotland can hold a referendum without the British government's say so. A decision is expected soon. However, if it doesn't go their way, the SNP have said that they will make the next British general election a de facto referendum by standing on the single issue of independence. There's a lot going on. So with that in mind, we sat down with Conor Matchett, Deputy Political Editor at The Scotsman, to talk about all things IndyRef2.