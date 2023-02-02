On this week's Screen Babble Kelly, Alex and Steven are back with more advice on what to watch and what's to be avoided. The chat about what they've been watching this week including, Another Round, Shrinking, Extraordinary, Happy Valley, The Last of Us and Physical 100. Alex's deep dive this week is into new ITVX drama Nolly about Noele Gordon, one of the lead actors in Crossroads. Steven talks about Criminal, a star-studded crime drama set in a police interview room, which you can find on Netflix in our back to the future segment.