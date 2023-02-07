Sirens and ski slopes: Ukraine’s ski resorts amidst war | Our reporter inside Ukraine

NationalWorld’s William Montgomery visits the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine and tells us what it’s like to go skiing in the country which is currently at war with Russia. “I was quite tense when I first arrived,” explained William. “The whole of Ukraine is considered to be exceptionally dangerous, one of the most dangerous places on Earth. The Foreign Office warns to not travel to the country and if you’re here to get out as soon as possible.” But, despite that, some are still traveling to Ukraine’s mountains for ski trips. Watch this video to find out William got on.