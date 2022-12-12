This stunning drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming off British waters. Gareth Tibbs, 43, an avid drone pilot and wildlife enthusiast, heard about the humpback whale had returned to the UK last Friday, December 2. The whale, named Pi, was spotted by Gareth two winters ago, when it reportedly spent around ten weeks around the Isles of Scilly. The rare sighting was made just 300 meters from the shore of St Mary's island, where humpback whale sightings have been increasing.