NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Teacher strikes - Do you support strike action as children lose more learning time?

Thousands of schools up and down the country have been forced to close their doors to pupils this week, as teachers at the UK's largest education union agree to a mass walkout in a dispute over pay and working conditions. Do you support the tens of thousands of educators on strike? Or have our kids missed out enough already? Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

01:10

Watch: XR protesters forcibly removed from the House of Lords as they disrupt the vote on the Public Order Bill

03:05

Watch: Teachers set to go on strike in Merseyside

03:05

Watch: Ex-NASA Astronaut on the future of space travel and seeing the Earth from space

00:52

Watch: Missing asylum seeking children ‘likely’ to have been trafficked by gangs, warn experts

National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

01:00

Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?

More National World Explainers

03:05

Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector

03:05

Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips

02:35

Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained

03:08

Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do

Football and Sport

14:02

Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered

03:29

Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview

10:46

Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?

03:26

Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope

More Football and Sport

04:28

Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper

05:04

Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup

03:56

Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope

27:41

Video: ‘I’d give it to’ - journalist names manager to get Everton out of ‘mess’ | Football Talk Show

TV and Culture

03:05

Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1

03:38

On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard

04:21

Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery

07:28

Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera

More TV and Culture

15:41

Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role

03:05

Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?

03:05

Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?

15:34

Watch: Our reporters try indoor sky diving and bunny yoga | Bragging Rights

Podcasts

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

More Podcasts

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama