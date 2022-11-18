The Autumn Statement unveiled this week will see millions of people paying more in taxes, and lays the groundwork for real-terms cuts to many areas of public spending in the coming years, economists have warned.

According to new projections from the office of fiscal responsibility, UK households will experience a 7.1% decline in living standards over the next two years, the greatest in 60 years.

Charity Epilepsy Action say they are hearing accounts of vulnerable people already having to choose between choosing food or heating their homes.