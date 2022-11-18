Showing Now | News
Watch: ‘The most vulnerable now have to choose between eating and heating’
The Autumn Statement unveiled this week will see millions of people paying more in taxes, and lays the groundwork for real-terms cuts to many areas of public spending in the coming years, economists have warned.
According to new projections from the office of fiscal responsibility, UK households will experience a 7.1% decline in living standards over the next two years, the greatest in 60 years.
Charity Epilepsy Action say they are hearing accounts of vulnerable people already having to choose between choosing food or heating their homes.
Up Next
15:41
Watch: the key things announced by Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement 2022
08:55
PMQs highlights: Angela Raynor takes on Dominic Raab ahead of Autumn Statement 2022
03:05
Video: nurses strike - do you support planned action and do staff deserve a pay rise?
21:00
Watch: Scottish political expert talks Indyref2
08:22
Video: What’s going on with Twitter? Latest on Elon Musk’s takeover explained
03:05
Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained
01:00
Watch: how much will a pint cost at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
01:50
What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained
01:00
Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained
02:48
US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?
01:00
What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to
01:27
COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?
02:29
Video: ‘Furious, no way back’ - writer’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan
16:56
Video: FIFA Uncovered - meet filmmaker behind Netflix documentary as reason Sepp Blatter took part revealed
03:48
Watch: ‘world’s his oyster’ - verdict on emerging Leeds United talent as two key factors revealed
03:33
Video: ‘Gutted’ - Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United verdict as ex-boss linked to Premier League rivals
14:16
Watch: Should fans boycott Qatar 2022? | Women’s Super League Show
04:33
Watch: ‘So far off it’ - worrying verdict on Tottenham star’s form as key signing identified
02:46
Video: ‘Rolls Royce player’ - Spurs ace hailed as clue to team’s poor performances revealed
03:05
Watch: Behind the scenes footage as Wor Flags prepare stunning Newcastle United display
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:05
Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
14:06
Watch: Battle of the Joes - take our big FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quiz
00:00
Coming up on Monday: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 daily live show
03:05
Video: your ultimate guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
03:05
Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory looks ahead to following England in Qatar
03:05
Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
11:36
Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England
20:16
Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?
03:05