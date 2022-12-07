A bungling thief was left red-faced after he tried to make off with £1,600 worth of mobile phones but couldn't escape the store - because the door locked behind him. The young male had attempted to flee the Phone Market in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, with two phones - but staff had remotely locked the doors after he entered. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more videos like this as well as all the latest news and analysis of the day’s top stories.