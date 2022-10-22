A group of thieves used sledge hammers to rob a jewellery store - making off with more than half a million dollars worth of bling.

The robbers targeted Cellini, a luxury jeweller in Manhattan, and stuffed whatever they could get their hands on into sacks, before fleeing the scene on foot.

In the CCTV footage, three masked figures can be seen smashing in the glass doors to the store with sledge hammers.

Once inside, the thieves use the hammers to smash display cases featuring ornate jewellery, while also knocking over cabinets to shatter the glass.

Robbers then left the store and made their way to a getaway car waiting for them.

Items stolen include watches and necklaces estimated to be worth £500,000.