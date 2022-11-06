This is the moment yobs were caught tipping a three-wheeled Robin Reliant

This is the moment yobs were caught on CCTV tipping a woman’s three-wheeled Robin Reliant on its side.

Kirsty Stevenson, 33, shared the shocking video of a group of people flipping her and her partner’s car outside their house.

Fuming Kirsty had just returned from taking her three-year-old trick or treating and was at first unaware of what had happened.

The footage shows three males walking past the three-wheeled car and trying multiple times to tip it.

But in their final attempt they were successful in pushing her and her partner Ben Alexander’s classic motor over onto its side.