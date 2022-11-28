Three people have been arrested following the discovery of two dead babies.South Wales Police has launched an investigation following the worrying find at an address in Maes-Y-Felin, Bridgend on Saturday (26/11). Police first attended the house shortly before 8pm. Since, a crime scene has been put in place around the property - with a communal back garden cordoned off.This morning (28/11), a yellow and white forensic tent is visible at the side of the building, with investigations expected to continue at the scene for several days.