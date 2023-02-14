For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | 33 minutes ago

Watch: Turkey Syria Earthquake: Four year old girl rescued after more than a week buried in rubble

A four-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble – 177 hours from when a massive earthquake struck Turkey – as thousands of people left homeless packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals. The desperate search for anyone still alive entered what were likely to be its last hours in the wake of last week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

A crew pulled the girl from rubble in hard-hit Adiyaman, in southern Turkey. The rescuers were among thousands of local and overseas teams, including Turkish coal miners and experts aided by sniffer dogs and thermal cameras, who scoured flattened apartment blocks for signs of life. As well as stories of near-miraculous rescues in recent days – many broadcast live on Turkish television and beamed around the world – tens of thousands of bodies have been found during the same period.

