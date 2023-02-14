Showing Now | News
Watch: Turkey Syria Earthquake: Four year old girl rescued after more than a week buried in rubble
A four-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble – 177 hours from when a massive earthquake struck Turkey – as thousands of people left homeless packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets for hot meals. The desperate search for anyone still alive entered what were likely to be its last hours in the wake of last week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.
A crew pulled the girl from rubble in hard-hit Adiyaman, in southern Turkey. The rescuers were among thousands of local and overseas teams, including Turkish coal miners and experts aided by sniffer dogs and thermal cameras, who scoured flattened apartment blocks for signs of life. As well as stories of near-miraculous rescues in recent days – many broadcast live on Turkish television and beamed around the world – tens of thousands of bodies have been found during the same period.
Up Next
01:07
Watch: Wild elephant goes on a rampage and charges at shop full of customers
03:26
Watch: Ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown on building a greater Glasgow
01:19
Video: Just Stop Oil protesters guilty of conspiring to cause public nuisance at Silverstone British GP
06:20
Watch: A Preston florist is celebrating her 61st Valentine’s Day in business
01:00
Watch: BAFTAs 2023 - All you need to know
03:05
Watch: Martin Lewis: A water meter could save you hundreds of pounds plus other money saving tips
01:18
Watch: Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters
03:05
Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home
22:09
Watch: Kick and Chase Rugby Six Nations Podcast - Scotland secure second win
16:28
Watch: Chris Wheatley Arsenal Q&A - truth over Douglas Luiz links and two stars at risk of being benched
24:42
Video: Women’s Super League - Why Arsenal’s 0-0 draw is so shocking; can Man Utd bounce back against Spurs?
31:36
Watch: Football Talk - Manchester City allegations, Jesse Marsch sacking and Sheff Wednesday revival
03:05
Watch: Darts at the most popular stage it’s ever been after captivating World Championship final
28:25
Watch: Kick and Chase Six Nations Show - England agony, Scotland ecstasy and Welsh comeback delight
02:47
Watch: ‘Special connection’ - why Harry Kane’s record-breaking Tottenham feat may ‘boost new contract hopes’
19:50
Watch: ‘Keen’ - Declan Rice to Arsenal verdict plus why Everton was ‘good defeat’ | Chris Wheatley Show
03:05
Valentine’s Day: We visit Green & Field Florist | Episode 3
03:05
Valentine’s Day: Sweet treats to buy at Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers | Episode 2
11:17
Watch: Prince Harry, LeBron James and Burt Bacharach - inside the world of showbiz this week
03:05
Watch: What do you do to celebrate Valentine’s Day?
03:05
Watch: Brummies share the tattoos they regret the most
03:05
Watch: Happy Valley Finale - What do Hebden Bridge locals make of the programme as a whole?
03:05
Watch: Meals on a budget: Griddled courgette ribbons, chilli & feta
03:05
Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?
28:28
Watch: Screen Babble - Happy Valley Finale, Pamela, a Love Story, The Gold and Scream Queens
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42