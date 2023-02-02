For the curious.
Watch: UK Crime Caught on Camera - Motorcycle MC jailed, MOD helicopter v flytipper, NCA officers bust gang

In this episode of UK Crime Caught on Camera, we bring you the story of how a motorcycle gang rivalry resulted in tragedy, a military helicopter catching a flytipper in the act, plus footage showing National Crime Agency officers busting a gang in Birmingham. There’s all that, plus a selection of drink and drug drivers being caught in the act, the moments from before and after an awful murder as well as an armed drug dealer getting arrested in a barbershop.

Up Next

33:57

Watch: Screen Babble: The Last of Us, Happy Valley, Maternal, Nolly and Physical 100

03:05

Watch: Teacher strikes in Manchester: At the picket lines talking to teachers

03:50

Watch: Inside one of ‘Britain’s most neglected streets’

03:57

Watch: Retired Red Arrow display aircraft up for auction

National World Explainers

02:18

Watch: What is bed blocking and how is it impacting the NHS crisis?

03:05

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

More National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?

03:05

Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector

03:05

Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips

02:35

Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained

Football and Sport

36:34

Watch: Kick & Chase Rugby Show - Six Nations preview including England v Scotland

19:10

Watch: Football Talk - Transfer Window Fallout; Fernandez to Chelsea and Gordon to Newcastle; our best and worst picks

23:05

WSL transfer round-up: Could Alessia Russo be the first £1m signing and who to watch this weekend

14:02

Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered

More Football and Sport

03:29

Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview

10:46

Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?

03:26

Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope

04:28

Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper

TV and Culture

03:05

Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?

03:05

Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1

03:38

On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard

04:21

Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery

More TV and Culture

07:28

Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera

15:41

Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role

03:05

Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?

03:05

Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?

Podcasts

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

More Podcasts

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama