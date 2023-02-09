Showing Now | News
Watch: University student to discusses the impact of the strikes on learning
University staff across Greater Manchester are continuing strike action this week on February 9 and 10 as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions, and working conditions.
This is the second week of walkouts by University and College Union members, and more than 70,000 staff from 150 universities nationwide will be participating.There is expected to be a further five weeks of strike action, totalling 18 days of industrial action over February and March.
We spoke to a student at the University of Salford to find out how this strike action is affecting education.
