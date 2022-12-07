Showing Now | News
Video: Cow herd helps police catch suspect in Devon
This is the moment a man on the run from police was chased into the arms of officers - by a herd of cows. The suspect had fled the scene of an alleged crime and cops were working to track him down. The National Police Air Service (NPAS) then captured the animals rounding him up and removing him from their field in Devon. A police helicopter recorded the moment the man appears to be marched off the field by the bovines.
