Floral tributes, balloons, soft toys and lighted candles have been left by mourners at a vigil held in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham after the incident which has devastated the community. Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11, who fell through the ice into Babbs Mill lake, died, while a fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital. He was pulled from the water by emergency crews, including a police officer who tried to punch through ice during the rescue efforts. West Midlands Police said nobody else had been reported missing.