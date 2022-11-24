Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will take questions at FMQs this lunchtime for the first time since the IndyRef2 ruling.

The UK’s highest court ruled yesterday that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the permission of Westminster. The decision sparked a rally among protesters last night.

The issue of Scottish independence has been long debated between the SNP and independence-leaning parties, and Westminster and unionist parties. While Sturgeon’s SNP Party has been making plans for the next vote, the sitting Conservative government has been adamant it will not grant a vote after the 2014 referendum fell in favour of the union.