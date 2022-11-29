One hundred companies in the UK have signed up to a permanent switch to a four-day working week without cutting any pay from employees.

The 4 Day Week Campaign hopes the companies, who combined employ 2,000 staff, will help inspire a transformative change for the country. The group is still encouraging other businesses to take part in the pilot, which sees employees work for 32 hours across four days.

Supporters of the four-day week say that companies can improve their productivity using this model, meaning they can get the same amount of work done in fewer hours.

We sent camera crews out across the UK to gauge reaction.