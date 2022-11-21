Showing Now | News
Video: Joe Lycett shreds £10,000 over David Beckham’s Qatar World Cup deal
Comedian Joe Lycett has appeared to shred £10,000 of his own money because David Beckham did not pull out of a sponsorship deal with Qatar. The 34-year-old presented the former England footballer with an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for the 2022 or he would destroy the money. The comic set Beckham a deadline of midday on 20 November to take action after it was reported he had signed a controversial £10 million deal with the Fifa World Cup hosts.
